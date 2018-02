Law Society Weighs In On Insurer Costs Dispute

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 6:27 PM GMT) -- The Law Society has urged the U.K.’s highest court to protect solicitors’ rights to receive fixed costs when low-value personal injury claims are triggered in a ministry-run portal, as it hears a dispute over an insurer settling the claims directly.



The professional body for lawyers said in a written submission to the Supreme Court that insurers should be legally bound to pay costs to solicitors that work for clients under conditional fee arrangements and submit their claims using the Ministry of Justice’s Road Traffic Accident pre-action...

