Authorities Must Wake Up To Crypto Risks, ECB Exec Warns

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 5:09 PM GMT) -- Regulators and lawmakers worldwide can no longer dismiss cryptocurrencies as a passing fad and must act to keep digital money from threatening the financial stability of the entire market, a senior European Central Bank official warned on Thursday.



Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB executive board, called on global authorities to pay close attention to the potential risks that could arise from the spread of unregulated currency and any widespread adoption of products and services built on them.



Regulators have so far been able to...

