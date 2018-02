UK Health Care Co. Challenges Insurance Aggregation Ruling

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 5:46 PM GMT) -- A British health care company facing hundreds of clinical negligence claims on Thursday attempted to overturn a High Court ruling that found an aggregation clause in its insurance policy with Royal & Sun Alliance PLC limited the amount of coverage it could claim from the insurer.



Spire Healthcare Ltd. is seeking to establish on appeal that its liability insurance policy with RSA had no operative aggregation clause so far as any limits on coverage is concerned. Without an aggregation clause, Spire said its maximum claim would...

