Ascent Resources Marcellus OK'd For Quick Prepack Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (February 8, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave Ascent Resources Marcellus Holdings LLC the green light for a prepackaged Chapter 11 case aiming for a six-week confirmation target to rework roughly $1 billion in debt, allowing the oil and gas developer and producer to fund its proceedings with lender cash.



During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein agreed to grant interim approval for ARM and its two affiliates that also filed for Chapter 11 protection to use cash collateral to fund the case...

