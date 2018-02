Law Firm Revenue Grew At Fast Clip In 2017

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:31 PM EST) -- Law firm revenue was up 4.5 percent in 2017, matching the biggest uptick the legal industry has seen in the past decade, according to a report released Wednesday by Citi Private Bank’s law firm group, which attributed the success to increases in law firm rates and demand.



Despite the overall positive revenue growth numbers for the industry, which matched the past decade's high in 2014, a good deal of the progress made was driven by strong revenue growth among the largest law firms in the U.S.,...

