Illegal Lender Jailed For 3.5 Years After FCA Prosecution

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 4:55 PM GMT) -- A money lender who ran an illegal scheme targeting vulnerable consumers was sent to jail and handed a landmark banning order at a London crown court on Friday following a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority.



Dharam Prakesh Gopee, who the judge said had displayed a "horrid pattern of exploitation," was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to three-and-a-half years in prison, the regulator said after the hearing.



Gopee has also been issued with a serious crime prevention order, which bans him from conducting any business...

