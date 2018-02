European Commission Sets Duties On Chinese Steel Imports

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- The European Commission has officially settled on a set of anti-dumping duties ranging from 17 percent to 28 percent on certain types of Chinese corrosion-resistant steel imports that will remain in place for the next five years, capping off Thursday an investigation that began in late 2016.



In a press release on Thursday, the EC said it had confirmed that Chinese producers were dumping corrosion-resistant steel products on the European Union market at rates between 17.2 percent and 27.9 percent less than fair value. The types...

To view the full article, register now.