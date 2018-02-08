Cloud-Based Contract Co. Closes $50M Funding Round

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Seattle-based Icertis, a provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, has raised $50 million in a series D funding round to enhance its platform, the company said Thursday.



Icertis closed the round with contributions from all of its existing investors and said it was led by Meritech Capital Partners with participation from the investment arm of PSP Capital Partners LLC, PSP Growth and Cross Creek Capital Advisors. The round brings the company’s total funding to $96 million.



"Enterprises have now realized that to reach their...

