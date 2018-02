EPA Floats Billing Industry $20M Per Year In TSCA Fees

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed to update a fee program that would raise $20 million per year from chemical manufacturers and distributors and help the agency fund its obligations under the recently amended Toxic Substances Control Act.



Amendments to TSCA that were adopted in 2016 authorize the EPA to charge fees to defray some of the costs of administering certain provisions of the law, namely, Section 4, which covers chemical testing requirements; Section 5, which covers new chemical reviews and regulation; and Section...

