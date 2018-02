Canadian Solar Cos. Wage CIT Battle Against New Tariffs

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 1:28 PM EST) -- A throng of Canadian solar energy companies sued the Trump administration in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday, alleging that the government improperly placed safeguard tariffs on its exports of solar panel components.



In their complaint, the companies said that the White House moved ahead with the four-year duties on their merchandise even though the independent U.S. International Trade Commission found that shipments from Canada posed no threat to U.S. production, flouting core provisions of U.S. trade law and the North American Free Trade...

