Fed. Circ. Revives Knee Brace Patent Application

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday revived a patent application that would cover an elastic knee brace, determining that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred in rejecting it after improperly construing a key claim term.



The appellate court panel vacated the rejection and sent it back to the PTAB after determining that the board erred in holding that Nordt Development Co. LLC’s description of its proposed invention did not qualify for a patent because it purportedly covered just the process for producing it, according to the opinion....

