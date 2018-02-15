Chinese Firm, Ashurst Team Up In Shanghai Free Trade Zone
The new venture, one of four joint operation offices approved by Chinese authorities, officially kicked off on Jan. 18, the two firms said in a Feb. 9 press release.
"This is an exciting development and demonstrates our full commitment to further growth in the Greater China region," Ashurst managing partner Paul Jenkins said in a statement....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login