Chinese Firm, Ashurst Team Up In Shanghai Free Trade Zone

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- Chinese law firm Guantao and international law firm Ashurst have teamed up to launch a joint operation office in Shanghai's pilot free trade zone, the two firms announced last week.



The new venture, one of four joint operation offices approved by Chinese authorities, officially kicked off on Jan. 18, the two firms said in a Feb. 9 press release.



"This is an exciting development and demonstrates our full commitment to further growth in the Greater China region," Ashurst managing partner Paul Jenkins said in a statement....

