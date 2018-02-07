Purdue Says Collegium's Nucynta Sales Infringe 3 Patents

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:02 PM EST) -- Purdue Pharma LP on Wednesday accused Collegium NF LLC in Delaware federal court of infringing three of its patents covering a gelling agent when it started selling formulations of the opioid painkiller Nucynta.



Collegium was cleared to start selling Nucynta in January, after closing a $10 million sublicensing deal with Depomed Inc. The latter company holds the rights to Nucynta and had been selling it since 2015, but agreed to license some of its related intellectual property to Collegium, the suit says.



Purdue is claiming infringement...

To view the full article, register now.