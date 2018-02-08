US Drops To 12th In Patent Protection, Report Says

By Tiffany Hu

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:36 PM EST) -- Once the world leader in patent protection, the United States has dropped to No. 12 this year, according to U.S. Chamber of Commerce rankings released Thursday.

The annual report pointed to recent interpretations of U.S. Supreme Court decisions such as Alice, which found that abstract ideas implemented using a computer are not patent-eligible, and the “ease” of challenging patents before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board as the reasons for the U.S.' tumble in the global rankings.

"There is considerable uncertainty for innovators and the legal...
