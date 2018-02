ITC Receives Infringement Complaint Over Light Engines

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 3:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has received a complaint from a biotechnology company seeking an investigation into the sales and imports of certain light engines used for optical instruments, according to a filing published Friday in the Federal Register.



Lumencor Inc. is seeking a limited exclusion and cease-and-desist orders on light engines and their components that allegedly infringe on three of its patents, naming in its complaint Massachusetts-based Excelitas Technologies Corp. and its Canadian subsidiary Lumen Dynamics Group Inc. as proposed respondents.



“In light of the...

