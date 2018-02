Banking Union Reforms Could Boost M&A, ECB Head Says

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 6:31 PM GMT) -- European regulators could make it easier for banks to merge after several years of limited activity in the region by making sure capital requirements and other rules get applied consistently and forging ahead with the region's banking union, the president of the European Central Bank has said.



In a letter published on Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said that wrapping up the banking union — a European Union program to improve banking supervision, create a deposit insurance scheme and generally promote integration in the euro area's...

