11th Circ. Revives Defibrillator Failure Claims Against Zoll

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday revived the bulk of a suit alleging a faulty external defibrillator made by Zoll Services LLC failed to shock a woman’s heart after detecting a problem, saying that a lower court erred in finding her husband's claims were preempted by federal law.



In a published opinion, the three-judge panel added that the late Debra Godelia’s husband Dennis’ claims about the LifeVest medical device are not preempted because he alleged the defect was due solely to the company’s failure to comply with...

To view the full article, register now.