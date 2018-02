PE Firm Bids $820M To Ramp Up Stake In Swedish Bank

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Nordic Capital and financial company Sampo announced a proposed cash offer on Thursday to purchase the outstanding shares of Swedish bank Nordax Group for 6.66 billion Swedish kronor ($820 million), solidifying themselves as the bank's largest shareholders.



The bid was made through a private investment vehicle established by Nordic called NDX Intressenter AB and offers 60 Swedish kronor per share for the more than 110.9 million outstanding shares, according to a statement announcing the transaction.



Finland-based Sampo Plc said it's expected to hold...

To view the full article, register now.