Securities Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 1:53 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has recovered more than $25 billion for the Federal Housing Finance Agency from shoddy residential mortgage-backed securities and bagged a $1.74 billion settlement from Citibank for Lehman Brothers’ creditors, earning it a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Securities Practice Groups of the Year.



More than 30 percent of Quinn Emanuel’s revenue derives from financial litigation, the majority of which includes securities work. The firm touts its securities group as among its largest practice areas and one that has established...

