Judge Skeptical Of Dewey CFO’s Bid To Vacate Conviction

Law360, New York (February 8, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- Former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP chief financial officer Joel Sanders got a cold reception from a New York state judge when he argued for his conviction to be nixed on Thursday, with the judge questioning whether a key witness had truly recanted.



Sanders, who was fined $1 million after a jury found him guilty of scheming to defraud the firm’s lenders and investors, argued that Frank Canellas, Dewey’s finance director, went back on his testimony in a private email after the trial concluded. Prosecutors said the...

To view the full article, register now.