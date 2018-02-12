GDPR And APAC: 8 Letters Spell Out Major Changes

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 11:59 AM EST) -- Thanks to better technology and the advent of the cloud, it is increasingly difficult for data to only live within an individual country’s geographic borders. Alongside the mass collection of data comes culture differences on how it should be handled, secured and shared. With so much at stake and new privacy laws enacted each year, a single pool of data can often be governed by the laws of multiple countries. With mass globalization, more and more of these laws procured by each country need to be...

To view the full article, register now.