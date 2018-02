Lawmakers Roll Out Bill To Revive Tariff-Slashing Program

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:46 PM EST) -- The leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee late Thursday unveiled bipartisan legislation to renew the Generalized System of Preference, a program that slashes duties on imports from developing nations that expired at the end of last year.



GSP generally enjoys broad, bipartisan support in Congress, but often gets lost in the shuffle of a busy legislative agenda. Momentum appears to be building toward passage now, as lawmakers led by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, unveiled a bill to reinstate the program...

To view the full article, register now.