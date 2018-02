Bar Prep Co. Takes Another Shot At $50M Law School Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- A rival to bar exam preparation company Barbri Inc. has filed another $50 million lawsuit against its competitor and a slew of law schools, accusing them — this time in a New York state court complaint — of colluding to exclude it from their campuses in the prep market for foreign students seeking advanced law degrees.



LLM Bar Exam LLC is already pursuing a Second Circuit appeal of a New York federal judge’s decision tossing the suit it filed in U.S. District Court. It added to the row Wednesday with...

