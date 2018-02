EU Warns UK Asset Managers As Brexit Transition Uncertain

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 2:01 PM GMT) -- A top European Union official said Friday that stalled Brexit talks have put a two-year transition period at risk, speaking after an EU warning that U.K. asset managers will have to re-register investment funds when Britain exits the bloc's regulatory framework.



Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, said deep disagreements stand in the way of a transition deal, adding that "time is short." (AP)



