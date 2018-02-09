Lloyd's of London Cuts Red Tape For Syndicates

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 3:28 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London plans to scale down its reporting regime for syndicates underwriting business within the market, taking a "less is more" approach to regulatory oversight, according to a Lloyd's official.



John Hancock, performance management director at the massive insurance market, said in remarks published Thursday that Lloyd’s is reducing the amount of oversight it carries out on its members. Hancock did not give details of the changes Lloyd's would make to the way it oversees the market, where underwriters and other insurers group together to...

