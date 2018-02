EU Securities Authority Sharpens Focus On ICO Risk Analysis

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 6:19 PM GMT) -- Europe’s top securities regulator said on Friday it will step up its scrutiny of initial coin offerings over the coming year to make sure existing rules are up to scratch, as well as launch a new series of risk assessment reports.



The European Securities and Markets Authority said it plans to closely analyze the business models of ICOs — which reward investors in internet startups with newly created, blockchain-based digital currencies instead of stocks and shares — to weigh up the risks and benefits that they...

To view the full article, register now.