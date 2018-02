Genworth Bids To Dump £28.5M Misselling Suit On Santander

Law360, London (February 12, 2018, 4:21 PM GMT) -- A British subsidiary of Santander should be liable for claims for payment protection insurance misselling made against two U.K. companies that French insurer Axa SA acquired from Genworth, the U.S. insurer has argued.



Genworth Financial Inc. is attempting to dodge a £28.5 million ($39.3 million) lawsuit over losses that Axa alleges it has racked up.



The U.S. insurer filed a counterclaim against Santander Insurance Services U.K. Ltd. on Feb. 2. It says the U.K. unit of the Spanish bank is liable for alleged losses after payment protection...

