Judge OKs Late Expert Evidence In NatWest Misselling Claim

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 8:06 PM GMT) -- A U.K. property firm can submit expert evidence in its lawsuit against National Westminster Bank PLC over allegations it lost around £14 million ($19.3 million) from missed property investments because of an interest rate hedging product it claims the bank missold it.



Judge Stephen Phillips said at a hearing at the High Court in London on Friday that HMG Investment Holdings Ltd. can use expert witnesses to back up its consequential loss claim against the bank, despite the lateness of its application to do so, which...

To view the full article, register now.