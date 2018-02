FCA Challenges Treasury Committee Order For RBS Report

Law360, London (February 9, 2018, 3:51 PM GMT) -- The chief of the Financial Conduct Authority said Friday that it is “highly unlikely” that the regulator will be able to meet the Treasury Committee’s deadline for publishing a review of the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC’s controversial treatment of troubled small businesses.



Andrew Bailey has written to Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, setting out the FCA’s reservations to the committee’s demand earlier this week for the authority to publish the full redacted report by Feb. 16.



The FCA has long refused...

To view the full article, register now.