Dentons Partner Exits After Inappropriate Behavior Claims

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 2:36 PM EST) -- A Dentons partner in Scotland has left the firm after a monthlong suspension following allegations of inappropriate behavior, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.



It is the second instance this week of a partner leaving a major international law firm after a British legal gossip site aired allegations of improper conduct.



The Dentons partner had been placed on leave in January while the firm conducted a probe into the claims, which involved alleged conduct that took place about 15 months ago.



"The investigation has now completed and we...

