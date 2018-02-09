Dentons Partner Exits After Inappropriate Behavior Claims

By Sam Reisman

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 2:36 PM EST) -- A Dentons partner in Scotland has left the firm after a monthlong suspension following allegations of inappropriate behavior, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

It is the second instance this week of a partner leaving a major international law firm after a British legal gossip site aired allegations of improper conduct.

The Dentons partner had been placed on leave in January while the firm conducted a probe into the claims, which involved alleged conduct that took place about 15 months ago.

"The investigation has now completed and we...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular