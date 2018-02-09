Aerogroup Licensee Opposes Sale That Would End Its Rights

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- A licensing partner of bankrupt shoe and accessory retailer Aerogroup International Inc. objected Friday to the debtor’s proposed sale of its assets, arguing that it would breach their long-term licensing deal.



In its objection, Moveon Componentes e Calcado SA said Aerogroup is proposing to reject its exclusive licensing contract to make and sell shoes and handbags in Europe, India and South Africa and sell the intellectual property rights free and clear of the licensee’s rights under the contract, which runs through 2042.



“Moveon’s rights to use...

To view the full article, register now.