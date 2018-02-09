Aerogroup Licensee Opposes Sale That Would End Its Rights
In its objection, Moveon Componentes e Calcado SA said Aerogroup is proposing to reject its exclusive licensing contract to make and sell shoes and handbags in Europe, India and South Africa and sell the intellectual property rights free and clear of the licensee’s rights under the contract, which runs through 2042.
“Moveon’s rights to use...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login