DOJ Settles Antitrust Suit Against Mich. Hospital

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- The federal government on Friday struck a deal to end nearly three years' worth of litigation accusing Henry Ford Allegiance Health of agreeing with three other Michigan hospitals to not advertise in each other’s territories, roughly a month before a trial was set to start in March.



The federal government and the state originally sued the hospital in June 2015 over the allegedly anti-competitive agreements. The three other hospitals — Hillsdale Community Health Center, Community Health Center of Branch County, Michigan, and ProMedica Health System Inc....

To view the full article, register now.