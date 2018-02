Merck Loses Fed. Circ. Bid To Enforce Nasonex Patent

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge rightly found that Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC wouldn’t infringe one of Merck & Co. Inc.’s patents when selling a generic version of the nasal spray Nasonex, despite discovery flubs by Amneal, the Federal Circuit said Friday.



Merck had claimed Amneal gave it a premature sample of the drug, which stopped Merck from knowing if the drug’s active ingredient would react in a way that would infringe U.S. Patent No. 6,127,353. The appeals court found that the district court judge was right to let...

To view the full article, register now.