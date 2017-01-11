DC Circ. Exempts CLO Managers From Risk Retention Rules

By Dunstan Prial

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday exempted managers of collateralized loan obligations from so-called risk retention rules mandated under the Dodd-Frank Act, saying their duties fall outside the scope of the statute.

Managers of open-market collateralized loan obligations — securitizations backed by major loans used by big companies with heavy debt loads — function more like mutual fund and other asset managers who advise clients than like managers of financial institutions such as banks that originate or acquire assets and then securitize them, according to the ruling...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

The Loan Syndications Assn v. SEC, et al


Case Number

17-5004

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

January 11, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular