DC Circ. Exempts CLO Managers From Risk Retention Rules
Managers of open-market collateralized loan obligations — securitizations backed by major loans used by big companies with heavy debt loads — function more like mutual fund and other asset managers who advise clients than like managers of financial institutions such as banks that originate or acquire assets and then securitize them, according to the ruling...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login