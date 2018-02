India Signs 7 APAs, Including First Deal With US

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:19 PM EST) -- India’s tax authority has announced that last month it inked seven advance pricing agreements, which provide preemptive approval of multinational corporations' tax treatment of transactions with foreign subsidiaries, including the country’s first such deal with the U.S.



The Central Board of Direct Taxes, a division of India’s Ministry of Finance, issued a statement on Wednesday noting that during January, it entered into five unilateral APAs, agreements that include the multinational taxpayer and the board. In addition, the board said it signed off on two bilateral APAs...

