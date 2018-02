Enviro Analysis Says Congress Threatens Access To Courts

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:46 PM EST) -- Earthjustice on Thursday released an analysis of more than 50 pieces of legislation introduced in Congress that it said could restrict the public’s ability to seek justice in court, saying the measures could “erect permanent obstacles” for people trying to defend their rights.



The environmental legal advocate has built a list of the legislation it considers detrimental, along with who sponsored it and how far it has progressed in Congress. The listed measures range from provisions that will allegedly reduce or eliminate judicial review of certain...

To view the full article, register now.