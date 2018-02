5 Takeaways As White House Dishes On Drug Prices

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:13 PM EST) -- A White House report on Friday made a splash by floating numerous ideas for curbing drug prices, including weakening the power of pharmacy benefit managers, rejiggering Medicare reimbursement and shaking up trade policy with countries that arguably underpay for medicines. Here are five takeaways from the report.



Long-Awaited Action on Campaign Promise



One of the most notable aspects of the report from the White House Council of Economic Advisers is that it emerged in the first place. After campaigning heavily on drug prices, President Donald Trump...

To view the full article, register now.