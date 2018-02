Quick Alice Wins May Be Tougher After Fed. Circ. Ruling

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- The days of patents regularly being invalidated under Alice early in a case could be over following a Federal Circuit decision that a judge wrongly granted summary judgment that a patent claimed only abstract ideas, attorneys say, and the contentious issue may now go to juries.



The appeals court held Thursday that it was wrong for a judge to rule that a file-archiving patent asserted against HP Inc. was ineligible for patenting under the standard established in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision because there were underlying...

