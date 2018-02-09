When Blockchain Meets Article 9 And Bankruptcy

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have been touted as everything from a tool that will revolutionize commerce to “the very worst of speculative capitalism.”[1] Less attention has been given to their practical application vis-à-vis commercial and insolvency law.



Even so, cryptocurrencies are steadily working their way into the traditional economy as payment systems and investment vehicles. For example, as 2017 drew to a close, 11 percent of Americans surveyed said they currently or previously owned virtual currencies,[2] major financial institutions began offering cryptocurrency trading and investment products,[3] and...

