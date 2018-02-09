Antitrust Watchdogs Stymied $159B In Deals In 2017: Report

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- International antitrust enforcers thwarted more than €130 billion ($158.8 billion) in deals worldwide last year, according to a report released Friday, as an international merger market has continued to heat up.



The report from international law firm Allen & Overy LLP showed that antitrust authorities across six continents stepped up to require remedies or outright block more deals in 2017 than in the year prior. The report said authorities broke up some 38 large deals worth more than $158.8 billion combined, through either direct prohibition or...

