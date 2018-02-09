Antitrust Watchdogs Stymied $159B In Deals In 2017: Report

By Michael Macagnone

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- International antitrust enforcers thwarted more than €130 billion ($158.8 billion) in deals worldwide last year, according to a report released Friday, as an international merger market has continued to heat up.

The report from international law firm Allen & Overy LLP showed that antitrust authorities across six continents stepped up to require remedies or outright block more deals in 2017 than in the year prior. The report said authorities broke up some 38 large deals worth more than $158.8 billion combined, through either direct prohibition or...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular