Interim Years Trivial In Partnership Audits, IRS Rep Says

Law360, San Diego (February 9, 2018, 11:10 PM EST) -- A representative from the IRS said Friday that the intervening period between a reviewed year, which is the year examined during an audit, and an adjustment year, which is when an audit is finalized, does not matter under the new centralized partnership audit regime.



At a panel at an American Bar Association tax section meeting Friday in San Diego, Jason Smyczek, a senior technical reviewer from the IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel, International, spoke about new partnership audit regulations issued last week that allow a partnership...

To view the full article, register now.