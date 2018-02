15 Minutes With The General Counsel Of PNC Bank

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 11:53 AM EST) -- Gregory B. Jordan joined the world of in-house legal following a nearly 30-year career at Reed Smith LLP, including a 13-year stint as the law firm's global managing partner, during which the firm quadrupled in size to 1,800 lawyers and over $1 billion in revenue.



Jordan, who took on the title of executive vice president, general counsel and chief administrative officer at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. in 2013, spoke with Law360 about the changing legal industry, what convinced him to go in-house and the...

To view the full article, register now.