How To Guide Your PE Clients Through Succession Planning

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:25 PM EST) -- Leadership transitions at private equity firms are happening with more frequency as founders age toward retirement, but the process of putting together a succession plan that will unfold without a hitch is no easy task and requires counsel that can simultaneously manage delicate egos and navigate tricky legal issues.



The private equity industry has blossomed into a major moneymaker in the decades since it first sprouted, but many of its founding fathers are contemplating how to ride off into the sunset of retirement while also enabling...

To view the full article, register now.