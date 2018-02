Lawmakers Continue To Make Corrections To Fed. Tax Law

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2018, 6:17 PM EST) -- The federal budget agreement signed by President Donald Trump made tweaks to provisions in the federal tax law passed by the U.S. Congress in December, and more corrections can be expected in a process that could take years.



House and Senate tax writers have acknowledged the need for fixes to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, but have not said what provisions would be altered or when they would be done. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch, when asked about how he would change...

