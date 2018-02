Reconsidering Accelerated Examination — While It's Still Here

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 1:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently indicated that its accelerated examination program (AE) could be terminated and requested public input. There were only a few responses, some pro and some con.[1] To date, no changes have been made and, at least for now, AE is still available.



It’s well known that AE offers applicants the opportunity to expedite examination and allowance of their patent applications. A subtler, but perhaps more important benefit is that AE applicants have the first, and sometimes the only, effective “bite” at...

To view the full article, register now.