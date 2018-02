AbbVie Investor Demands AndroGel Records In Chancery

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:18 PM EST) -- An AbbVie Inc. investor launched a lawsuit in the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday demanding to see the company’s books and records connected to allegations of safety issues with its testosterone treatment AndroGel that led to a $140 million jury verdict with potentially more lawsuits on the way.



AbbVie shareholder Brendan Foote said the company repeatedly refused to give him access to documents he said he needs to investigate events surrounding allegations that the pharmaceutical firm was marketing AndroGel for off-label uses and for invented maladies...

