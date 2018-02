DOJ's No. 3 Checks Out For Walmart Gig

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice’s associate attorney general who was tasked with overseeing numerous divisions, including antitrust, civil, civil rights, environment and natural resources, and tax, will leave the department for Walmart after nine months on the job, the DOJ and the retail giant announced Friday.



Rachel Brand is next in line behind Rod J. Rosenstein, who is overseeing investigations into possible interference by Russia in the 2016 election for the department, which has been in President Donald Trump’s crosshairs. In her new position as executive...

