States Shouldn't Rush On Federal Audit Rules, Tax Pros Say

Law360, San Diego (February 12, 2018, 2:34 PM EST) -- States should not rush to change their tax laws to address new federal audit rules for partnerships and LLCs, members of a coalition preparing a model law for states said Saturday.



Speaking at the American Bar Association Section of Taxation Midyear Meeting in San Diego, Fred Nicely and Nikki Dobay, senior tax counsels of the Council on State Taxation, said that so far, only one state, Arizona, had passed a law to conform to the IRS audit procedure for partnerships and LLCs provided for in the...

To view the full article, register now.