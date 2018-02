Barclays Hit By Fresh Charges In Qatar Capital-Raising Case

Law360, London (February 12, 2018, 12:29 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office charged Barclays Bank PLC with unlawful financial assistance on Monday over a $3 billion loan it made to Qatar in 2008, adding to the same charges brought in 2017 against the bank’s financial services parent company, Barclays PLC.



Barclays Bank PLC has been charged by the Serious Fraud Office over a $3 billion loan it made to Qatar as it raised funds in the financial crisis. (AP) The SFO said the charges relate to financial assistance given by Barclays Bank to Qatar...

To view the full article, register now.