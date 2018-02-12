UK Regulators Want Tighter Controls In Automated Trading

Law360, London (February 12, 2018, 1:49 PM GMT) -- U.K. financial regulators said on Monday that British financial firms lack suitable procedures for running and monitoring high-speed electronic trading programs that use automated algorithms, which the authorities say can increase risk.



The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority published simultaneous reviews highlighting good and bad practice by firms — including principal traders, investment banks and investment managers — using algorithmic trading platforms. The PRA separately opened its own consultation asking for industry feedback on governance and risk management of the technology.



“Automated technology brings significant...

To view the full article, register now.